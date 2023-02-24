William S. Spicer Sr., 96, of Gettysburg, died Thursday evening, February 23, 2023, at his home.
Born February 19, 1927, in Harland, Ky., he was the son of the late Charles and Addie (Neal) Spicer. He was the husband of Barbara M. (Speelman) Spicer, of Gettysburg to whom he was married for 40 years.
Mr. Spicer was a life long farmer in Adams County. He was a genuine handy man that could fix anything just by looking at it, and enjoyed woodworking as a past time.
In addition to his wife, William is survived by his two children, Addie Spicer of Wilmington, Del., and William Spicer Jr. of Gardners; his three grandchildren, Chase, Liam, and Ellie; as well as his two brothers, Oscar Spicer of Gettysburg, and Ed Spicer of Houston, Texas. He has been preceded in death by his five elder brothers and one sister.
A memorial service for William will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Pastor Paul Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
