Lesa D. (Albright) Faraci, 58, passed Monday, December 27, 2021, at her home. She was the wife of Stephen A. Myers.
Lesa was born September 7, 1963, in Carlisle, the daughter of Betty J. (Kimmel) Albright of East Berlin, and the late Henry J. Albright.
Lesa was a member of Mt. Olivet U.C.C., East Berlin, New Oxford Social & Athletic Club, East Berlin V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary, and Order of The Eastern Star, New Oxford Chapter.
In addition to her husband and mother, Lesa is survived by a sister, Jennifer L. Landaeta and her husband Lyndon of East Berlin; a niece, Gabrielle L. Landaeta of Hanover; a nephew, Addison J. Landaeta and his wife Nikolya of Dover; a great-nephew, Landon A. Landaeta of Dover; and a step-grandson, Cody Connor of Emerald Isle, N.C.
Following cremation, a graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Red Mount U.M. Church Cemetery, 1883 Baltimore Pike, East Berlin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
