Virginia A. (Hoak) Warner, 91, passed Thursday, June 22, 2023, at her home. She was the wife of the late Robert R. Warner, her husband of 58 years, who passed April 21, 2014.
Virginia was born November 17, 1931, in East Berlin, the daughter of the late Ernest F. and Mamie E. (Batman) Hoak.
Virginia was a member of Zwingli U.C.C. in East Berlin.
Virginia is survived by two sons, John R. Warner of Dover, and Brian L. Warner and his wife Debra of Hanover; a daughter, Barb A. Naugle and her husband Steve of Gettysburg; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by nine brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Zwingli U.C.C., 403 W. King St., East Berlin, with her pastor, Rev. Julie Beall, officiating. Burial will be in East Berlin Union Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church of Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements.
