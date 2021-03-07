Lois R. Sponseller of Aspers, passed away March 5, 2021 at Genesis Gettysburg Center.
Lois was born March 20, 1933, daughter of the late Harry T. and Beatrice F. (Schrum) Stambaugh. She was the wife of the late Curtis J. Sponseller.
Lois loved to play bingo and enjoyed going to the Poconos in the fall to do leaf peeping.
Lois is survived by daughters Peggy S. Oneal, Mary Sponseller, stepson Barry Coward; and a grandson, Shawn Sponseller. Also surviving are Lois's two dogs, Tango and Cocoa.
A viewing will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home, 902 Mt Rose Ave. York. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation, PO Box 8732 Harrisburg, PA 17105
