Irene M. (Heller) Zinn, 93, passed Friday, December 2, 2022, at UPMC Hanover Hospital. She was the wife of the late Ralph D. Zinn, her husband of 65 years, who passed December 18, 2017.
Irene was born April 24, 1929, in Butler Township, the daughter of the late Herman H. and Maude A. (Jacobs) Heller.
Irene was a member of Greensprings U.M. Church, where she also served as secretary. She retired as secretary for Judge Zepp after working for him for many years, and was an avid hunter and bingo player.
Irene is survived by her nieces and caregivers, Jenny R. Zinn and Dawn M. Peters, both of Hanover, and numerous other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Hazel Myers.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. Scott Brown officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
