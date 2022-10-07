Ruby E. Caskey, 86, of Chambersburg, Pa., passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at the home of her daughter, Debra Isenberger of Orrstown, Pa.
Ruby was born in Littlestown, the daughter of the late Irvin J. and Oneida K. (Rineman) Lippy. Her husband, James E. Caskey Sr., died September 4, 2018.
Ruby was a member of the Bethel Assembly of God Church in Chambersburg where she enjoyed socials with her church families and Bible study. She was a fan of The Young and Restless and watching television game shows. Ruby loved to be with her children and their families which brought much joy to her life.
She is survived by six children, Debra Isenberger of Orrstown, Pa., Stacy Murphy, Mark A. Brown and W. Brooks Caskey, all of Chambersburg, Matt T. Brown of Gettysburg, and James L. Rhodes of Falling Waters, W.Va.; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Donald Lippy, and three sisters, Janet Trish, Nancy Yoho and Linda Laughman, all of Hanover, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews. Ruby was predeceased by eight siblings, Kenneth Lippy, Delores Trish, Treva McMaster, Dottie Bectal, David Lippy, Betty Lippy, Charmaine Mickley and Beatrice Scott.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, with Pastor Garry Kipe officiating. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. A viewing for Ruby will be held on Monday, October 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
