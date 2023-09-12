Ethel Marie (Beamer) Dixon, age 95, of Biglerville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 10, 2023, with her husband by her side at Paramount Nursing and Rehab in Fayetteville. She was born June 10, 1928, in Gardners, as the daughter of the late Theodore R. and Anna R. (Warren) Beamer.
Ethel spent most of her life as a homemaker, but in later years she was an apple packer at Mountain Orchard Co-op. She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Biglerville. During her spare time, Ethel enjoyed gardening her flowers and eating wonderful foods. She was known by her family as being a hard worker and for her delicious baking skills.
Ethel is survived by her loving husband of 75 wonderful years, Herman William Dixon Jr. of Biglerville; daughter-in-law, Donna R. Dixon of Biglerville; two granddaughters, Karen Morris and Amy Williams, both of Gettysburg; one step-grandson, Steven M. Szczesniuk of Strongsville, Ohio; six great-grandchildren; and one sister. In addition to her parents, Ethel was preceded in death by her two sons, Gregory Dixon, who passed January 25, 2023 and Dennis Dixon, who passed May 14, 2022.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., Biglerville, PA 17307, with Rev. Gary Fanus officiating. A public viewing will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church. A procession will follow the services at the church to Wenksville Cemetery, Biglerville.
