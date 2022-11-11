Tina M. Elicker, 65, of Fairfield, peacefully passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at her home surrounded by her beloved family.
Born January 21, 1957, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of Lottie D. Pecher of Fairfield and the late Joseph A. Pecher. Tina was predeceased by her husband, Carl W. “Turtle” Elicker, who died in 2005.
She was a graduate of Fairfield High School and had worked at Edwards Brothers (formerly National Book Network) in Blue Ridge Summit, Pa., for over 40 years.
Tina loved watching her grandchildren, playing cards and trying her luck with the PA lottery. She was a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan and rooted for the Florida Gators.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by a son, Michael A. Elicker (Fina) of Waynesboro, Pa.; two grandchildren, Carter and Michaela; two sisters, Pam Benner (Dave) of Fairfield, and Denice Sprankle of Orrtanna; a brother, Joe Pecher (Gina) of Fairfield; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 256 Tract Road, Fairfield, with Fr. Peter DiTomasso as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Mary’s Cemetery. A viewing will be held prior to the Mass at St. Mary’s from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
The family suggests memorials to Multiple Systems Atrophy Coalition, 7918 Jones Branch Drive, McLean, VA 22102.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
