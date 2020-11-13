Jean Elizabeth Hossler Kerns, 90, of Parkville, Md., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Stella Maris Hospice, Timonium, Md.
She was born Aug. 20, 1930, Cashtown, the daughter of the late Raymond D. and Arta M. Hossler. She was predeceased in death by her husband Charles T Kerns, and sister Marian H. Combs.
Jean was a 1949 graduate of Gettysburg High School. She worked in Gettysburg and lived in Cashtown until 1957, when she married and moved to Baltimore, Md.
Jean loved being a wife, mother and homemaker.
She is survived by her daughter, Lois Jean West and her husband Stephen J. West of Lutherville, Md. She is also survived by nephews and nieces.
Contributions may be made in her name to Trinity United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 194, Cashtown.
