Pat J. Chilcote, 79, of Bonneauville, died Monday afternoon, July 3, 2023, at Hanover Hall Nursing Home.
Born May 14, 1944, in Aspers, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Ruth (Black) Gulden. She was the loving wife of Mack L. Chilcote, of Bonneauville, to whom she was married for 53 years.
Mrs. Chilcote was a 1962 graduate of Gettysburg High School. She worked for 16 years at the printing office at Gettysburg College. She enjoyed playing bingo and collecting Longaberger baskets.
In addition to her husband, Pat is survived by her daughter, Michelle Brown and her husband Andrew of Ephrata, Pa.; her two sisters, Joyce Steinour and Von Wherley, both of Gettysburg; her four brothers, Cecil Gulden, Mike Gulden, Dave Gulden, and Keith Gulden, all of Gettysburg; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Gulden.
Funeral services for Pat will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Burial will be in the Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the services Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Biglerville Fire Company or to the Bendersville Fire Company.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.