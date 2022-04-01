Karen E. Kessler, 70, Locus Street, Gettysburg, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2022, at the York Hospital.
She was born October 4, 1951, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Martin and Kathleen Myers Baltozer. Karen is survived by her husband, William L. Kessler.
Karen was a member of St. James Lutheran Church. She was a 1969 graduate of Gettysburg High School. Karen had enlisted in and started basic training in the US Army until her medical discharge. For a few years she worked at various shoe factories in the area. But for most of her time she was a devoted homemaker. She enjoyed collecting anything with an Eagle or American Flag on it. She also was a knitter, crocheting and lately texting and working on her tablet. But most of all she love time with her family.
In addition to her husband, Karen is survived by three children, Denise Williams and her husband Tom of Littlestown, Kevin Kessler of Gettysburg, and Wayne Kessler of York, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Tabitha Williams, TJ Williams, Trey Williams, Emelyn Kessler, Hunter Kessler, Jaden Kessler, and Lyliana Kessler; and two sisters, Alminda Plank and her husband Harold of Gettysburg, and Delores Cunningham and her husband Richard of Gettysburg.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with Rev. Andrew Geib officiating. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Monday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603 or WellSpan York Hospital Patient Fund, 10011 S. George St., York, PA 17403.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
