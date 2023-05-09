Patricia Troxell, aged 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 29, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Known to all as Patty, she was born on January 18, 1946, in Savannah, Georgia, to Philip and Margaret Paxton-Billac. She was the eldest sister to her two siblings, James and Alma.
As a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Patty is survived by her husband, Bob; her son, Michael Troxell and wife Jane; her daughter, Catherine Valentine and husband Gene; and her four beautiful grandchildren, Loren and Caitlin Troxell, and Cody and Breana Valentine. Patty is also survived by her brother Jimmy Billac, his wife Nancy, and their children Susan, Cindy, and Jim, all of Savannah, Georgia. Patty is predeceased by her sister, Alma Mills and husband Steve and will be dearly missed by their children Stephanie and John, also of Savannah, Georgia. She is also predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Jim and Becky Joy, and will always be remembered by their children Nicole, Wade, and Chad. Many great nieces and nephews and countless beloved cousins and friends will forever cherish Patty.
Raised in Georgia on Isle of Hope, Patty graduated from St. Vincent’s Academy in 1965 and excelled as a beautician afterward. In 1968, Patty met her husband, Robert Troxell, while he was stationed as a Marine at Beaufort Naval Air Station. They married on April 6, 1969, and were blessed with 54 years of marriage.
As an active member of her community, Patty notably served as the past president and chaplain of the American Legion Post 121, past vice president of the VFW Post 6658, and a member of the Sodality of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
A viewing will be held at the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, Maryland 21727, on Thursday, May 11, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A VFW/American Legion service will begin at 6 p.m. and a reading of the Rosary at 7 p.m. A Catholic Mass will be held the following day, Friday, May 12 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church in Emmitsburg, Maryland, and she will be laid to rest at the Fairfield Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor her memory with donations to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Patty will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She will forever be remembered for her kind and welcoming nature, and unwavering love of her family and hometown of Savannah, Georgia.
Online condolences can be made at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
