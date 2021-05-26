Esther G. Little, age 96, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Cross Keys Village in New Oxford. She was born on April 8, 1925, in Dillsburg, Pa., the daughter of the late Mervin L. and Grace I. (Trump) Murray.
Before marriage, Esther worked as a clerk/typist at the Mechanicsburg Naval Depot. On June 16, 1946, she married Nile R. Little. After having two children, in 1959 Esther and Nile established Little’s Gas Service in Aspers. Until her retirement in 1995, she helped her husband until after his death, and then continued as the manager of the business.
She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Aspers, Builder’s Association of Adams County, The Chamber of Gettysburg and Adams County, Gettysburg Red Hat Society, Aspers Fire Company, The Biglerville Kitchenettes, and was a supporter of the Adams County 4-H Club, and many more.
She was an active member of the Gettysburg Hospital Foundation. She also established the Esther G. Little Nursing Award fund, administered by the Harrisburg Area Community College and established the Esther G. Little Nursing Scholarship, administered by Gettysburg Hospital Foundation Oakside Community Park in Biglerville which also received endowments for The Esther Little Trail and the covered bridge.
Esther enjoyed traveling the world with her friends and family on many cruises, bus trips and airplanes. She also was involved with Senior Acts and participated in many of their plays, swimming and exercising at the Gettysburg YMCA, always volunteering somewhere, at the Gettysburg Hospital, the Apple Museum in Biglerville, helping with activities and events at SpiriTrust Lutheran and wherever she was needed.
Esther is survived by her daughter, Beverly Gerlach and her husband, Philip of New Oxford; son, Richard Little and his wife, Lynn of Hanover; three grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband who passed in 1987, Nile R. Little; brother, Eugene Murray; and two sisters, Betty Flud and Martha Ocker.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc. 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, at the funeral home with Pastor Michael E. Allwein officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services. Interment will be in Dillsburg Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in Esther’s memory to Adams County 4-H Club, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Friends may express online condolences at www. DuganFH.com.
