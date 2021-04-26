William Amos Shank, 72, of Fairfield, passed from this life on Sunday, April 25, 2021.
He was the son of the late Pauline Baumgardner and Weldon B. Shank Sr., and the beloved brother of Weldon Jr. (Nancy) of Everett, Pa., Nina (Tom) Dolly, Wendell (deceased), and Wilmer (Noretta), all of Fairfield, Wallace (Patti) of Black Hawk, Colo., Vickie (Jerry) Smith of Frederick, and Nora (John) Brunner and Nita (Regina Gebhart) of Fairfield. He loved and was loved by his numerous nieces and nephews. Nephews Ronald and Rodney Shank predeceased him.
Willie was also fond of his many cousins and the Jake and Dorry Gebhart family. He was truly a friend to all! He loved celebrating birthdays (especially his own on Oct. 5) and had a gift to remember the birthdays of others.
Raised at Shank’s Mill, he cared for many pets, fed the chickens and gathered eggs. He helped Dad make hay and cut wood. He attended High Street School in Gettysburg, then Fairfield High School in 1967, where he received an honorary diploma at the 50th reunion of the 1968 graduation class.
Willie was very athletic and enjoyed participating in Frederick County Special Olympics (basketball, softball, soccer, swimming, golf, track, volleyball, skiing, bowling and floor hockey). Sister Nita was often his coach and always his biggest supporter. He was an AVID Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Orioles fan.
Willie worked at Mount St. Mary’s University in the office of President Powell from 2005 until retiring in 2016.
After his parent’s death, he lived with Nita and Regina, caring for all the pets, chickens and goats, and driving the golf cart to get the mail. They gave him much love and care during that 15 years, especially in his final months. He had a special bond with Wallace and looked forward to their daily FaceTime visits.
Willie was a life-long member of Elias Lutheran Church in Emmitsburg and enjoyed helping with their suppers.
The viewing will be Wednesday April 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Myers Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, and again at Elias Lutheran Church, 100 W. North Ave., Emmitsburg, on Thursday April 29, from 11 a.m. to noon. Pastor Jon Greenstone will officiate the funeral at noon. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/MDFHWestminster. Burial will follow at Emmitsburg Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Elias Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 465, Emmitsburg, MD 21727, SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice, 1920 Good Hope Road, Enola, PA 17025; or Special Olympics Frederick County, SOFC, P.O. Box 33, Frederick, MD 21705.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.