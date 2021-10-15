Larry Edward Huff
Jan. 1, 1940 ~ Oct. 13, 2021
Larry Edward Huff, age 81, beloved husband of 45 years to Carmelita Mendoza Huff, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Prisma Health Tuomey.
Born in Littlestown, he was the son of the late Lawrence Dewey Huff Sr. and the late Nellie Blanche Miller Huff.
After finishing high school, Larry joined the United States Air Force. During his time in the Air Force, he was stationed at Clark AFB in the Philippines. It was there where he met and married the love of his life, Carmelita. Larry retired from the Air Force in 1978 after over 20 years of service.
He then went to work for Lockead Martin and was based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Eventually, Larry settled in Sumter, S.C., where he worked for Sumter School District 17 as an electronic technician.
Larry was a member of Our Lady of the Skies Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister, alter server and Lecter. He was a faithful member of the Knights of Columbus in which he held a great number of positions. Most recently, he was a district deputy and a regional marshal. He was the chairperson of the Sumter Veterans Association and a member since 1999 and a volunteer for the Red Cross.
Larry’s true joy in life came from spending time with his family, riding his motorcycle, reading, doing crossword puzzles and fishing. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two sons, Robert E. Huff and Jonathan R. Huff and his wife Sandra, all of Texas; two daughters, Maria N. Pray and her husband Paul of Columbia, S.C., and Carmelita M. Huff of Charleston, S.C.; two brothers, Spencer Huff and Paul Huff, both of Pennsylvania; one sister, Nancy Yingling and her husband Sidney of Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Douglas Huff, Danielle Huff, Anthony Robinson, Destiny Huff and Justin Huff; and four great-grandchildren, Keaton, Hugh “Zeke,” Alton and Kiki.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers, Floyd Huff, Lawrence “Jim” Huff Jr, and Earl Huff; and three sisters, Janet Huff, June Huff Harman and Marion “Sue” Huff Hockensmith.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church. Interment will follow the service at 1 p.m. at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, with full military honors.
A rosary will be held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. in the Bullock Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bullock Funeral Home.
You may view the service via live stream at www.bullockfuneralhome.com and clicking of the obituary page of Larry Edward Huff.
You may go to www.bullockfuneralhome.com and sign the family’s guest book.
The family has chosen Bullock Funeral Home for the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Larry, please visit the floral store.
Funeral arrangements by Bullock Funeral Home, 1190 Wilson Hall Road, Sumter, S.C.
