Shannon Marie Browning, 43, of Littlestown, died Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at her home. She was the partner of Thomas M. Miller.
Born February 14, 1978, in Minot, N.D., Shannon was the daughter of Catherine A. (Kling) Browning Rahn and Karl-Heinz Rahn of Enkenbach-Alsenborn, Germany, and the late John E. Browning.
She was a 1996 Ramstein American High School graduate, Ramstein Air Base, Germany. She was the kitchen manager for Waynesboro Area Senior High School since 2014, and employed since 2009 at the school.
In addition to her partner Tom, mother Catherine and Karl-Heinz, Shannon is survived by Susan Miller and her two Australian Shepherds, “Pearson” and “Remington.”
She was an auxiliary member of the American Legion, a social member of VFW, both of Littlestown. She loved riding motorcycles and spending time with her dogs, friends and family.
Graveside memorial service will be private. Inurnment will be in St. Andrews Catholic Cemetery, Waynesboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Shannon’s name may be sent to Lustgarten Foundation-Pancreatic Cancer Research, Info@lustgarten.org.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.