Gene E. Huff Sr., 62, of Cumberland, Maryland, formerly of Fairfield, died Friday, January 21, 2022 at UPMC Western Maryland Hospital in Cumberland.
Born March 20, 1959, in Gettysburg, he was the son of Paul Huff Sr. of Gettysburg, and the late Goldie (Cool) Huff.
Gene was a graduate of Fairfield High School and had been employed by Shenango Steel in Gettysburg for several years.
In addition to his father, Gene is survived by a son, Gene E. Huff Jr. of Orrtanna; three sisters, Gloria Warrenfeltz of Gettysburg, Pam Shealer (James) of Gettysburg, and Gail Baker (Ray) of Orrtanna; two brothers, Gary Huff (Kathy) of Orrtanna, and Phillip Huff (Mary) of Biglerville; and a number of nieces and nephews. Gene was predeceased by a son, Shaun Huff, and a brother, Paul Huff Jr.
Funeral services will be private. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
