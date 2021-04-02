Lynne (McCoy) Kreisher, 76, of Gettysburg, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away surrounded by her children and grandchildren on March 24, 2021.
Lynne was born in Phillipsburg, Pa., on Dec. 24, 1944. She was married to the late Richard M. Kreisher for 51 years. After meeting each other at the Barbeque Cottage in Harrisburg, Rich was lucky enough for Lynne to say “yes” to their first date. After several months of dating, they were married in 1966 at St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg.
Lynne and Rich were very proud of their three children, Kirk (Melissa) Kreisher, Kelly (Andy) Riggle, and Kerry Kreisher. Lynne also had three grandchildren who were the light of her life, Drew, Mia, and Elijah. If there was a ball game, school event, or dance competition, “DeeDee” was surely there cheering them on! She also leaves behind three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Janet McCoy, Robin Frank, Kim (Tim) Weaver, and Cliff Germano, along with a niece and nephew and several cousins she adored. Lynne was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Louise McCoy; and two sisters, Jesse Leal and Pam Germano.
Lynne graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1962. Her goal of becoming a nurse started at the Polyclinic School of Nursing, and in 1965 earned a registered nurse certification. Lynne would also go on to graduate and receive a bachelor degree from Elizabethtown College in 1967. Lynne worked at the Gettysburg Hospital in Labor and Delivery in the early part of her nursing career. After taking time at home to raise her children, she worked at the Gettysburg Family Planning office until she retired in 2012. While helping her patients through the years, Lynne also earned an advanced degree and became a nurse practitioner.
In addition, Lynne volunteered for the Red Cross and taught expecting parent classes. Lynne was very active in St. James Lutheran Church and for the last five years has been a Stephen Minister. Her compassion, faith, and ability to care for others is why she was so loved in her church and work communities.
When Lynne wasn’t helping others, she loved to spend time at her cottage in Canada. For over 50 years, Lynne and her family have been going up to the cottage and have made many lifelong memories together; those her family will cherish forever.
While Lynne is known by everyone to be one of the kindest and most caring people they know, Lynne was a force to be reckoned with on the card table. Her love of Bridge goes back decades with a group of some of the same close friends to this day. She brought her “A” game to all card games and certainly didn’t take it easy on her family either. Besides all of her accomplishments, selfless acts of kindness, and continued love for her family, Lynne will be forever remembered for her infectious laugh. Lynne could light up a room with her laugh which made the moment even sweeter complimented by her beautiful smile.
A memorial service is being planned by the family in the coming months. Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran Church.
