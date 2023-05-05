Patricia Carr Ferguson, 79, of Gettysburg, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Reflections Living Center, Leesburg, Va.
She was born May 14, 1943, in Nashville, Tenn., the daughter of the late William and Martha Moser Carr. Her husband, Herbert R. Ferguson, died in 2008.
Mrs. Ferguson was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Pat worked for the National Education Association; with her husband at Meta Engineering in Washington, D.C., and Tyson’s Corner; At Smokehouse Gifts in Gettysburg and for the Adams County Courthouse. Pat was an avid gardener and was proud of her award from the University of Pennsylvania as a Master Gardener. Pat wrote a gardening column in the Gettysburg news and with her husband was active in the Lake Heritage Homeowners Association. She also volunteered at the Gettysburg Hospital and the Gettysburg Library.
Patricia is survived by a son, Mark Ferguson of Ashburn, Va.; four grandchildren, Ashleigh, Zachary, Nicholas, and Samantha; and a brother, Msgr. William Carr of Henrico, Va.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Monday, May 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. from St. Francis Xavier Church with Msgr. William Carr as celebrant. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. The family will receive friends on Monday at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Capital Caring Hospice of Northern Virginia, 3180 Fairview Park Drive, Suite 175, Falls Church, VA 22042.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
