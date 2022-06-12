On Monday, June 6, 2022, our loving father, Thomas R. Lapelosa, age 68, left our sides and made the journey to Heaven, where he rejoined his parents, Richard D. and Vergie M. Lapelosa, and brother, Joseph M. Lapelosa.
Dad was born on Dec. 28, 1953, and devoted his entire career to the U.S. Postal Service where he made lifelong friends. He was an avid gardener, enjoyed walking miles a day through scenic Littlestown, loved pitching a good Wiffle Ball, played a sneaky game of Scrabble, and got a kick out of randomly moving pieces of furniture while house-sitting for others. Dad was also excellent at home repairs and could fix nearly everything. He very much enjoyed spending time with his family, notably on Saturday Game Days, and took pride in his grandchildren who will remember that PawPaw always put extra chocolate in their milk and a cherry on their sundaes.
Those of us awaiting a happy reunion with him are his daughters and their spouses, Kelly Fort (Chris), Bonnie Lapelosa Martz (Jason), and Britt Lapelosa (Mandy); his grandchildren, Ben and Iain Fort and Grant Walton, his grand-dogs (especially Frank, his snuggly comfort dog), and his grand macaw; his siblings and their spouses, Dick (Mary), Donna, and John Lapelosa, Rose Eugene (Mike), Patricia Stebbing, Theresa Perantonakis (George), and Margaret Driscoll (Duke); several nieces and nephews; and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Alpha Fire Company No. 1, Inc. at 40 East King St. Littlestown, PA, 17340.
Dad wishes a “Happy Day” to all and smiles down on us with a cigar in one hand and a can of Pabst in the other. We love you, Dad, and we will all be together again in the future.
Family and friends may join us on June 26, 2022, on the patio at Olivia’s of Gettysburg at 1 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.