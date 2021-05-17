Doris F. Kovach, 95, of New Oxford, Pa., entered God’s eternal care, Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the Brethren Home.
Born April 6, 1926 in Pittsburgh, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Frederick W. and Elizabeth (Rogers) Fisch. Doris was the loving wife of the late Paul S. Kovach, who died June 15, 1993.
Doris worked as a bookkeeper at Bethel Assembly of God in Pittsburgh, Pa. for 17 years until her retirement and then moved to Biglerville. Doris was a member of Heritage Assembly of God, Gettysburg, Pa. Doris is survived by her children, Sherry K. Monroe and husband Ray of Adams, Mass., Joyce K. Wilson and husband Jeff of Biglerville, Pa., and Frederick P. Kovach and wife Crystal of Springfield, Mo.; grandchildren Sarah Bellofatto and husband Robert, Christina Black and husband Jeremy, Jill Schumacher and husband Jack, Hannah Wilson, Phill Kovach and wife Katie, Stephen Kovach, Hope Kovach; great-grandchildren Matthew Bellofatto, Evangeline Bellofatto, Charlotte Bellofatto, Rhonwyn Bellofatto, Layla Wilson, Londyn Wilson, and Lexie Wilson.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Doris’ life will be held 4 p.m., Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 66 East Hanover St., Gettysburg (Bonneauville), PA, with her son-in-law, Rev. Jeff Wilson, officiating. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 3 to 4 p.m., Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Southside Cemetery, Pittsburgh, Pa. on Friday, May 21, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Doris’ name to Heritage Assembly of God, 1575 Chambersburg Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or Bethel Assembly of God, 2501 Stayton St., Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
Condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
