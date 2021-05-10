Dale C. Strausbaugh, age 86, of Hanover, passed away at home peacefully, with his family by his side, on Saturday, May 8, 2021. He was the loving husband of the late Gwendolyn M. (Sanders) Strausbaugh “Toots,” who passed away in 2015.
Dale was born in Hanover on Oct. 2, 1934, and was the son of the late Claude Strausbaugh and M. Grace (Markle) Strausbaugh.
He attended Delone Catholic High School and worked for Royal/Rutters Dairy and Shultz’s Deli in Hanover for many years. He was also the owner/operator of the Candy Stand, Dale and Gwen Sweet Treats, at the Hanover Farmers Market for many years and worked as a crossing guard at Saint Vincent School.
He was a life member of S.A.V.E.S. and enjoyed camping. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and he cherished the time that he spent with his family.
He is survived by his children, Deborah Noel and her husband Steven of Jamison, Pa., Diane Rohrbaugh and her companion John Little of Hanover, Donna Groft and her husband Richard of McSherrystown, Richard Strausbaugh and his wife Patti of Mt. Joy, Carolyn Gilson and her husband Richard of Jonestown, Pa., Gail Feltch and her husband Dwayne of Hanover, Joy Groft and her fiance Chris Topper of Abbottstown, and Neil Strausbaugh and his companion Jasmine Hornberger of Elimsport, Pa.; 24 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Thomas Strausbaugh and his wife Bea, and Phillip Strausbaugh; two sisters, Sylvia Wright and Marie Lawrence; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased in death by his sister Patricia Oaster.
Family and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Annunciation B.V.M. Catholic Church, 26 N. 3rd St., McSherrystown, with Rev. Charles Persing officiating. Interment will be held privately by the family at Annunciation B.V.M. Cemetery. A visitation will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 101 Erford Road, Suite 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
