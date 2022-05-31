Donald E. Tester, age 78, of Gettysburg, passed away May 24, 2022. He was born December 5, 1943, in Bristol, Tenn., a son of the late Claude E. and Hazel E. (Short) Tester. Donald was widowed by his wife, Lisa A. (Starner) Tester in 2021.
Donald was the owner of Tester’s Carpet Service. He served in the National Guard, he enjoyed NASCAR, spending time with his grandkids and was an avid QVC shopper. He was a very crafty carpenter and there was nothing he couldn’t fix.
He is survived by his children, Donald Kevin Tester and wife Trina V. of Bucyrus, Ohio, Troy David Tester of Gettysburg, Jessica J. Tester of East Berlin, and Justin Wayne Tester of Gettysburg; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Daniel Ray Tester of Hanover; and sister, Mary N. Heller of York.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
At Donald’s request, there will be no viewing or services.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
