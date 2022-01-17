Frances H. Boyer, age 86, of Biglerville, passed away peacefully, Monday, January 3, 2022, at her daughter's home in Biglerville.
She was born Saturday, September 21, 1935, in Floyd, Virginia, the daughter of the late Frank M. and Margaret (Smith) Howery. Of a family of eight children, she is survived by her youngest sister, Jane Richwine, wife of Ralph Richwine.
Frances moved to Peach Glen when she was 12, from Floyd, Va. She attended Biglerville High School and worshipped at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Biglerville. She married Joseph L. Boyer when she was 21 and lived for the next 56 years in Aspers. She was a home healthcare aid for Lutheran Social Services for many years.
Mrs. Boyer loved music and played the drums in the Apple Core Band since its inception in 1976, stopping only recently. She was an avid opera fan, attending performances in Baltimore and Washington, D.C. She loved to travel, going overseas with church and student groups. Frances was very involved in her church and was a faithful follower until her passing.
She is survived by her three daughters, Shelley L. and husband Eric Decker of Worland, Wyo., Donna L. and husband Bud Roth of Biglerville, and Jamie L. and husband Tracy Parker of Fayetteville, N.C.; five grandsons, Matt and Brian Decker, Jared Roth, and James and Robert Parker.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 22, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 25 Franklin St., Biglerville, with Rev. Ryan Heycock officiating. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services. Private interment will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.
