Daniel L. Lippy, 64 of New Oxford, died suddenly at home on Friday, October 1, 2021.
Born in Gettysburg, PA on July 30, 1957, he was the son of Leroy Lippy of Hanover and the late Sharon (Bankert) Lippy who died in 2000. Dan is survived by his wife of 32 years, Lauren Jeanne (Hicks) Lippy.
He was a 1975 graduate of Littlestown High School. Dan worked at the Gettysburg Giant Food Store in the Meat Department for the past 25 years and part-time for 23 years with Gettysburg College.
He was a member of the Gettysburg Foursquare Church, Littlestown Eagles Club and the McSherrystown Moose. Dan enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, hunting, rooting for the Washington Football Team and the Orioles and listening to local bands.
In addition to his wife, Dan is survived by three children, Eric R. Lippy, Caitlynne A. Edwards (Nathan) and Ashton D. Lippy all of New Oxford; four grandchildren: Jaedyn, Tatum, Gabriel and Gianna; twin brothers, John Lippy (Sue) of Hanover and Michael Lippy of Taneytown Md.; step-mother, Kitty Lippy; father and mother-in-law, Wayne and Jean Doxzen of Littlestown; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister-in-law, Pam Lippy.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the Gettysburg Foursquare Church, 330 West Middle Street, Gettysburg with Pastor Mark Chester, officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. A Viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg and on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
