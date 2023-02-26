Elaine M. Galusha, age 79, of Arendtsville, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital. She was born March 30, 1943, in Bendersville, the daughter of the late Wayne J. and Mary R. (Jacobs) Yohe Guise.
Elaine graduated in the Class of 1961 from Biglerville High School. She was employed as an avid baker. She was the former co-owner of Kennie’s Market in Biglerville. She was a member of Gettysburg Church of the Brethren and was very active in her church.
Elaine is survived by three daughters, Sally S. Gardner and her husband Todd of Gardners, Julianne S. Thompson of Hanover, and Aimee M. Stambaugh and her companion Doug Horick of Aspers; three stepsons, Joe Galusha and his wife Maddi of Hanover, Donald Weaver Jr. and his wife Connie of Aspers, and Ricky Galusha of Buffalo, Wyo.; one brother, Donald E. Guise and his wife Karin of New Oxford; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 20 years, Richard Galusha, who died December 19, 2016.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. at the church with Rev. Richard Godfrey officiating. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.