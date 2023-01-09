George F. “Speedy” Long Jr., 91, of Gettysburg, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in the Gettysburg Hospital.
He was the husband of Constance (Moul) Long for 49 years. Born July 18, 1931 in Mount Carmel, he was the son of the late George F. Sr. and Blanche (Brassington) Long.
George attended Gettysburg High School and served in the U.S. Army. He was employed by Bendix Corp in York for 19 years and retired in the early 1990s from ESAB Welding Products in Hanover.
In addition to his wife, George is survived by his two sons, James Long of York, and Gregory Long and Crystal of Gettysburg; his three daughters, Karen Burns of Littlestown, Stacy Ridinger and Jeff Edwards of Gettysburg and Kelly Long of Hanover; his 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. George was predeceased by his daughter, Deborah Higgins; his grandson, Daryl Long; his sister, Merle Rhine; and his brother, Alan Long.
He enjoyed target shooting, mowing grass and spending time with his family.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in George’s name may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
