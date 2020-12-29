Deborah Lynn Gladhill, 70 years old of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at her home.
Born April 18, 1950, in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Maryann Warren.
Deborah adored her family and loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren so much. She also loved crafting.
She is survived by her sons, Richard Gladhill and fiancé Kathy of Fairfield and Michael Gladhill and wife Christina of Waynesboro. Deborah is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her foster child, Jeremy Frock. Also surviving Deborah is her brother, Ricky Warren and wife Linda of Hagerstown, Md.
Her loving dog, Sasha, also survives her.
Deborah is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 49 years, Richard Llewellyn Gladhill and her daughter Kristy Gladhill-Monn.
Funeral services are provided by Potomac Valley Cremation Center, 305 N Potomac Street, Hagerstown. Services are private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.