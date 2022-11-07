Patricia “Pat” Marie (Martin) Wentz passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Brookside Memory Care Unit at Cross Keys Village – the Brethren Home Community. She was the loving wife of Nevin W. Wentz Sr., who passed away in 1996.
Pat was born on May 30, 1930, at the family farmhouse outside Bonneauville. She was the oldest of four daughters born to the late Paul Martin and Nellie (Gapp) Martin. She attended Delone Catholic High School with the Class of 1948. She loved gardening, reading, doing word find puzzles and was an excellent cook. Pat was a faithful member of St. Paul’s “The Pines” Lutheran Church in New Chester.
She is survived by her children, Nancy Luckabaugh (husband Donny) and Steve Wentz (wife Sue) of New Oxford, Doug Wentz (wife Carla) of Franklin, Pa., and Kim Herman of Greencastle, Pa. Survivors also include 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Janet Feltch and Bea Strausbaugh (husband Tom), both of Hanover, Pa. In addition to her husband and parents, Pat was preceded in death by her son, Nevin “Butch” Wentz Jr.; daughter-in-law, Jeannie Wentz; grandson, Dillon Wentz; and her sister, June Eberly.
The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Brookside at Cross Keys Village for the kind and compassionate care that was given to Pat. May God bless you all!
A private graveside service will be held at St Paul’s “The Pines” Lutheran Church Cemetery under the direction of Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of McSherrystown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Pat can be made to Cross Keys Village, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350 or the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, Pa 17110.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com.
