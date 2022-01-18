Dorothy Mae Taughinbaugh, 92, of Gettysburg and formerly of Fairfield, passed peacefully on Friday, January 14, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of the late Myrl Taughinbaugh.
Born December 19, 1929, in York, she was the daughter of the late Walter Preston and Bessie (Watson) Preston Sanders.
Mrs. Taughinbaugh was a caregiver for many children and also worked at Howard Johnson’s and Shoney’s, both in Gettysburg, and at Mussleman’s Taco Factory, Biglerville.
She is survived by her granddaughters, Toni Lynn Kuhn and Jennifer Powers, both of Gettysburg; great-grandchildren, Cortney Kuhn, York, Zachary Kuhn, Gettysburg and Devon Kuhn, Frederick, Md.; great-great-grandchildren, Teairra Wetzel, Gettysburg, Anari Strausbaugh, Gettysburg, Zamir Brantley, York, Zyhir Brantley, York, Londyn Kuhn, York, Brian Kuhn, Mifflin and Lucas Kuhn, Frederick, Md.
She was preceded in death by her son, Fred Tauighinbaugh; daughter, Patricia Kuhn; grandson, Brian Kuhn; great-granddaughter, CaitLyn Kuhn; sisters, Jeanne Little and Aloha Pisscotta; and brothers, Charles Preston Sr. and Walter Preston.
Services will be private. To share memories Dorothy Mae Taughinbaugh, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
