Margaret P. “Margie” Kirby, 73, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at 4:20 p.m., with her loving family by her side.
Margie was born in Gettysburg on May 14, 1949, the daughter of the late Genevieve Baughman Arentz and the late Francis Althoff.
She relocated in 1957 to East Berlin and was mentored by the late Alonzo Ellwood and Dorothy Madilla Kennedy Hoffman as her foster parents.
Margie was the partner of Uriah Zane Ford, whom she was with for 36 years.
Margie was the widow of the late Charles Warren Kirby, whom she married in August 1969 in Westminster, Md.
Margie was a graduate of Johnstown Rehabilitation Center with a nurse’s aide diploma in the summer of 1968.
Over the years, she was employed as a nurse’s aide at Hanover Hospital, Gettysburg Hospital, The Brethren Home in New Oxford, and Whispering Pines in York Springs.
She was also employed as a clothing inspector at Hanover Direct/Gump’s, Delco in York Springs, and Ameco in McSherrystown. She also worked for Bittinger’s Food Packaging Plant in Hanover.
In her leisure, Margie enjoyed playing board games, planting flowers in her many beds, reading, shopping with her daughters, watching movies, visiting with her many friends and family, and caring for her many beloved cats.
Margie leaves to celebrate her life her daughters, Carol J. Myers of York Springs and Donna Ann Umbleby of Claysburg; grandchildren Amanda Sigel, Sarah Brereton, Jessica Umbleby, Jason Umbleby, and Nathan Umbleby; and numerous great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
She also leaves to cherish memories a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Margie’s life will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford.
A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Heidlersburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adams Co. SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
