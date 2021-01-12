Evelyn “June” Anske, 87, Fairfield, entered into God’s eternal care Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Quincy Village Parker House.
She was born June 18, 1933, in Richmond, Va., the daughter of the late Leslie and Lenorah Paul Mozingo. Her first husband, William R. Fox, passed away in 2007 in Lake Wales, Fla., where they resided. She moved to Gettysburg, where she met and married Leander H. Anske, who passed away in 2016.
Mrs. Anske was a former member of the First Baptist Church in Glen Burnie, Md., and currently a member of Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church. She spent most of her career in Glen Burnie as an administrative secretary, and retired from the Hillsborough County School District in Tampa, Fla.
She loved reading and wrote several books but never published. She was a gifted artist, and an avid wood carver, receiving a carving certificate from the John C. Campbell Folk School in North Carolina.
June is survived by a daughter, Lenorah Williams and her husband Dale of Gettysburg; Cheryl Harding and her husband Skip of Heathsville, Va.; Lee Anske III and his wife Penny of Pennsylvania; Steven Anske and his wife Janet of North Carolina; 11 grandchildren, Kristin, Jason, Rachel, Cole, Katy, Andy, Brandi, Heather, Patrick, Tiffany and Travis; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Betsy Mitchell; and three brothers, Frankie Mozingo, Eddie Mozingo and Donald Mozingo. She was predeceased by five brothers, Gilbert Mozingo, Cleveland Mozingo and Norwood Mozingo, Bobby Mozingo and Jerry Mozingo.
Due to COVID-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Lower Marsh Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, 1865 Knoxlyn Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or Spirit Trust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
