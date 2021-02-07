Tina A. Hess, age 55, of York Springs, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at Gettysburg Hospital.
She was born Monday, Nov. 22, 1965 in Hanover, the daughter of Ed Martin of Bonneauville and the late Maria (Bechtel) Martin.
Tina graduated from New Oxford High School in 1985. She was formerly employed by Conewago Valley School District.
She enjoyed taking care of her granddaughter and enjoyed going to yard sales.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Joseph B. Hess, Sr. She is also survived by sons Ryan Hess of East Berlin and Joseph B. Hess, Jr. of York Springs; her very special granddaughter, Lilly Hess; five sisters, Ruth Morrow of Florida, Joann Martin of McSherrystown, Deb Martin of Hanover, Patti Florey of Hanover, Amber Dell of Hanover; and several nieces and nephews.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville.
Graveside Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 12 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Melissa Madera officiating.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
