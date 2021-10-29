Margaret Keller of Manahawkin, N.J., passed away on the morning of October 24, 2021. She was 77 years old.
Being a loving mother, grandmother, niece and cousin, she devoted much time to her family. As a nurse of 54 years, she witnessed significant changes in the medical industry and treated countless patients. She dedicated much time to travel, having been to over 50 countries during her life, and traveled to places such as Egypt, Morocco, France, China, and Australia.
Born in Maryland, Peggy spent the years of her childhood in Washington, D.C. and Gettysburg. Her family has deep Pennsylvanian roots dating back to the late 1700s. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson University in 1965 as a nurse where she developed lifelong friendships. She lived in many states throughout the country such as Pennsylvania, Delaware, Virginia, Texas, and New Jersey, along with a two-year stay in Singapore.
Peggy was a loving mother. She was active in all of the communities that she called home and even served as a Parent Teacher Association president in Wilmington, Del. Being proud to be called “Mimi,” she played an active role in the lives of her four grandchildren whom she cherished deeply. Peggy will always be remembered by her family, friends and associates for her bright smile, cheerful laugh and sociable personality.
Peggy is predeceased by her loving mother and father Josephine and Henry Steiniger, and her former husband and longtime friend, Frederick Keller. She is survived by her three children, Adam Schlusser of California, Jason Schlusser (Priscilla) of Hoboken, N.J, and Hannah Schlusser (Michael Downey) of Manahawkin, N.J. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Nicholas Downey, Robert Downey (RJ), Josephine Schlusser, and Emmie Schlusser. Peggy is additionally survived by her aunt, Marjorie Reedy of Gettysburg; and cousins Jane Eyler of Gettysburg, and Nancy Daniels of Tennessee.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 1119 Long Beach Blvd. (corner of 12th St.), Ship Bottom, N.J.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
