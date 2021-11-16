Heather Susann Reider Ballard, 44, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. Heather was born on February 10, 1977, in Gettysburg, to the late Ray Reider and Kathy (Neely) Reider.
Heather graduated from Gettysburg High School with the Class of 1995 and graduated from Dickinson College, Carlisle, Pa., in 1999. She was employed by the PA State Attorney General’s Office as Consumer Liaison in the Office of the Consumer Advocate.
Heather served as a member of the church council at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, New Cumberland, Pa.
Heather was preceded in death by her father, Ray Reider. She is survived by her husband Robert “Rob” Ballard; mother Kathy (Neely) Reider; brother Steve (Stephanie) Reider; and nephews, Eli and Luke Reider.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg.
The service and burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Colorectal Cancer Foundation or to your favorite charity.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
