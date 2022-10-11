Theodore R. Hise, 85, of Gettysburg, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
He was born July 10, 1937, in Washington, D.C., the son of the late Theodore and Lenore Parry Hise. His family eventually moved to Sharon Hill, Pa., and in 1953 to Gettysburg.
Ted was a 1955 graduate from Gettysburg High School and received an A.B. degree from Gettysburg College in 1960, majoring in political science. Following graduation from the college, he enlisted in the United States Army Reserves and was stationed at Fort Dix, New Jersey, where he received six months of infantry training.
Ted then began teaching at Conewago Valley School District in the fall of 1961. He then received a master’s degree in education from McDaniel College. He retired in 1993, having taught several levels of Spanish and different courses of social studies. He also sponsored a Fantasy Baseball Club and Weight-Lifting Club at the school. In addition, he worked with Project Business, an organization that brought guest speakers into the classroom to instruct students in the basics of the American Business System. He also served for many years as an elder and deacon at Living Hope Presbyterian Church.
Ted is survived by his wife of 56 years, Anna Miller Hise; their son, Craig Hise and his wife Valerie of Manheim, Pa.; their daughter, Jennifer Sackmann and her husband Peter of Parrish, Fla.; their granddaughter, Lily Sackmann; a twin brother, Richard T. Hise and his wife Carol of College Station, Texas; and a sister-in-law, Randee Hise and her son Rick. He was predeceased by a brother, Terry Hise.
Private interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg, Md. A memorial service will be held Monday, October 17, at 2 p.m. from Living Hope Presbyterian Church, Gettysburg, with Rev. John Van Meerbeke officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Deacon’s Fund of Living Hope Presbyterian Church, 155 Early Ave., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
