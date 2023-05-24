Dolly M. Cruz, 81, of Gettysburg, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Genesis Gettysburg Center, surrounded by her loving family.
Born September 6, 1941, in Providence, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Richard and Helga Lambert. She was the wife of Jorge A. Cruz, of Gettysburg, to whom she was married for 43 years.
Mrs. Cruz was a baptized member of Jehovah Witness. She worked with her daughter as a housekeeper for many years. Growing up she moved around from state to state with her family because of her dad being in the military. She loved being outdoors for cookouts, and enjoyed going to yard sales and taking many, many pictures.
In addition to her husband, Dolly is survived by her six children, Ray Lawson, Debra Jean Cramer, William Chalres Glacken, Susan Marie Glacken, Stephen Lee Glacken, and Gary Linn Glacken; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her brother, Ralph “Ken” Lambert and his wife Dina. She was preceded in death by five children, Jeffrey Linn Glacken, Michael Wayne Glacken, James Edward Glacken, Patricia Ann Glacken, and Donald Leroy Glacken; and her brother, Richard Lambert.
The family is planning a visitation from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023 ,at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
