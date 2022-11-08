Henry F. “Pooty” Trott, 82, of Littlestown died Friday, Nov. 4, at UPMC Hanover Hospital. He was the husband of Kathleen V. (Ruffner) Trott.
Born March 4, 1940, in Carroll County, Henry was the son of the late Percy D. and Ellen C. (Triplett) Trott. He attended Westminster High School and was retired from Carroll County Schools.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are his daughter, Rose M. Stough of York; his brothers, Dallas Trott of Gettysburg and Brian K. Trott of Florida; his sisters, Pat Beaty of Bel Air, Md., and Margaret Peterson, Ann Church and Diane Bosley, all of Reisterstown. Henry was predeceased by his siblings, Mazie, Jean and Hazel and Percy Jr., Charles and Greg Trott.
He enjoyed going to the Littlestown Senior Center and yard sales.
Services are private.
Memorials in Henry’s name may be sent to Littlestown Senior Center, 10 E. Locust St., Littlestown, PA 17340.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com
