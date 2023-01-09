Betty J. Wilson, 78, of Greeley, Colorado, passed away peacefully January 6, 2023, with family by her side. She was born June 6, 1944, to Earl and Irene (Keyton) Neville in Hagerstown, Maryland.
On June 23, 1961, Betty married the love of her life Percy R. Wilson Sr. They resided in Gettysburg for over 60 years, raising their children Percy Jr., Kevin, Keith and Tammy. Most recently they were residents of Greeley, Colorado, where she was a member of the Poudre Valley Church of Christ.
Betty was a caregiver and housekeeper for many years. She enjoyed, cooking, gardening and was especially fond of writing personal letters to family and friends. Betty will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Percy Wilson Sr.; her sons, Percy Wilson Jr., Kevin Wilson, and Keith Wilson; her daughter, Tammy Thomas; her brothers, Lewis Martin and James Martin; sisters, Shirley Zigge and Lucille Croutch; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Irene and Pat Neville; sisters, Kitty, Delores, Mary, and Nancy; and brothers, Buzzy, Charlie, Clariance.
A funeral service for Betty will be at 10 a.m., January 11, 2023, at the Moser Funeral Service Chapel, 3501 11th Ave. in Evans, Colorado, with interment at Linn Grove Cemetery in Greeley, Colorado.
An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.moserfuneralservice.com.
