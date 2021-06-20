James W. Biddison, 74, died Saturday, June 19, 2021. He was the husband of Maryanne (Williams) Biddison, his wife of 30 years.
Jim was born Febb. 11, 1947, in Baltimore, the son of the late Melvin and Rose (Levering) Biddison.
Jim was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Oxford, the senior bowling league at Hanover Bowling Center, and the Adams Co. Republican Party. He retired in 1997 from the U.S. Navy, and loved billiards, bowling, golfing, and dogs.
In addition to his wife Maryanne, Jim is survived by two daughters, Shyla J. Martinez and her husband Jose of Gettysburg, and Jewel Flores and her three children of Texas; four grandchildren, Diego, Dante, Andy and Cattaleya Martinez, and his dog Misty. He was predeceased by a brother, Glen Biddison.
Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Adams Co. SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325, or to the Adams Co. Sheriff’s Department Canine Unit, 117 Baltimore St, Ste 4, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
