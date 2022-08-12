Beverly “Lee” Borst, a Fairfield resident, died Monday, August 8, 2022, after a short illness. She leaves behind her husband Dick (Richard); two sons, Eric (Amissville, Va.) and Karl (Glen Burnie, Md.); three grandchildren, Brian (Arlington, Va.), Kristina (Olney, Md.), and Emily (Arlington, Va.); and two cats, Kali and Alfred.
Lee was born in Sidney, N.Y., on January 16, 1934, to Clarence and Nellie Baker. She graduated from Arnot-Ogden School of Nursing in Elmira, N.Y., in 1955 and married Dick that same year.
After a few years living and working in hospitals in Rochester, N.Y., (where the two boys were born), the family moved to Alfred, N.Y., where Dick was offered employment at Alfred University.
During their years at Alfred, Lee earned her bachelors and masters degrees, and taught courses at the College of Nursing at Alfred U.
Dick and Lee then moved to Fairfield in 1981 when Dick started working for Mount Saint Mary’s College. They have been Fairfield residents ever since.
Memorial planning is incomplete, but a service will be in Alfred at a later date
