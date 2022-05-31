Joseph D. Miller, 93, of Biglerville, passed away at his home early Monday, May 30, 2022, after a long illness.
Born in Franklin Township, Adams County, he was the son of the late Frank E. and Cora Muriel (Riegle) Miller. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Geneva G. (Bowling) Miller.
Joseph had been employed by the former Inland Container Corp. in Biglerville, for 34 years, retiring in 1987. He was a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg where he had served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years. Joseph enjoyed his large family gatherings, tending to his garden and fishing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 11 children, Deborah Hockenberry (Reginald) of Nazareth, Pa., Gregory Miller of Carlisle, James Miller (Mae) of Gettysburg, Janice Strait (Roger) of Sunset Beach, N.C., Michael Miller (Jacinta) of Biglerville, Patricia Perdue (Steve) of Allentown, Pa., Bennett Miller of Biglerville, Cynthia Whittaker of Woodbridge, Va., Thomas Miller (Diane) of Biglerville, Paula Martin (John) of Arendtsville, and Angela Wagner (Andrew) of Fairfield; 35 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Eloise Topper, Dover, Pa. Joseph was predeceased by two daughters, Jennifer Miller (1996) and Deirdre Miller (1987); and a sister, Betty Donaldson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 W. High St. Gettysburg, with Fr. Daniel Mitzel as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Francis Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg from 2 to 4 p.m.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
