Robert M. Reed (Bob), formerly of Gettysburg went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, on his 87th birthday, surrounded by his children. Robert passed after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s Disease and short battle of COVID-19.
Robert was born on Jan. 28, 1934, to Walter and Reba Reed in Huntingdon, Pa. After graduating from Huntingdon High School in 1952, Robert immediately enlisted in the Air Force where he was a crew member on a B29 Bomber and boom operator on a KB29 refueling tanker. After an honorable discharge from the Air Force, he went on to study history education at Indiana State Teachers College in Indiana, Pa., and graduated in 1960.
After graduation, he landed his first job as a history teacher at Bellefonte Senior High School in Bellefonte, Pa. While teaching he completed his master’s degree and Principals Certification from Penn State University.
He began his school administrative work in 1967 at Bellefonte and retired in 1993 after 24 years as high school principal at Bermudian Springs School District. He matured his love of athletics as he served on the PIAA District committees for many years and chaired the district baseball championships.
In 1955, he met Shirley Chilcote, and they wed in November 1956. Robert is survived by his four children, Leslie Reed Myers (John), Brookeville, Md., Bryan D. Reed, Gettysburg, Robert B. Reed (Deborah) Gettysburg, and Jennifer Reed (Alan Bogosian) Concord, Mass. There are four grandchildren, Robert J. Myers, Waltham, Mass., Ashley Myers Carrier (Darrin), Holly Ridge, N.C., Dustin Reed (Amanda), Westminster, Md., and Kodi Reed, York, Pa. Robert was predeceased by his wife Shirley in 1996, brother Walter (Bud) Reed, and sister Mary Hoover. He is survived by siblings, Doris Stitt and David Reed, Huntingdon, Pa., and Barbara Jackson, Lubbock, Texas.
Robert was a faithful member of the Gettysburg United Methodist Church for more than 40 years and chaired several administrative positions during his tenure at the church. During his retirement he enjoyed playing golf, following Penn State football, and other social activities but loved following the grandchildren as they excelled in school, sports and adult life.
He is very loved and will be missed by all who knew him. His life will be honored with a graveside ceremony with full military honors at the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg, on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at 12 p.m. Rev. Rick Smith will officiate with military honors provided by the Adams County Allied Veterans.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Gettysburg United Methodist Church, 30 W. High St., Gettysburg, PA l7325.
The Monahan Funeral Home will oversee the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
