Lee W. Sutch, 64, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, July 27, 2022.
He was born May 28, 1958, in Baltimore, Md., but grew up in Fairfield. He was the son of Karen (Osman) Sutch, of Fairfield, and the late Howard Sutch. He was a loving husband to Michelle P. (Rakowiecki) Sutch, of Fairfield, to whom he was married for 27 years.
In addition to his wife and mother, Lee is survived by his two brothers, Howard Sutch Jr. of Florida, David Sutch of Missouri; and a number of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his birth mother, Beverly Mae (Bailey) Sutch; and brother, Michael Sutch.
Lee was a 1976 graduate of Fairfield High School. He worked for over 25 years as a bartender at the Ott House in Emmitsburg, Md., before going to work at Sheridan Press as a warehouse attendant. He was very politically minded and kept up with the news and current events. He also enjoyed visiting local craft breweries and listening to all types of music. He was a loving uncle and never missed a birthday.
Lee had an amazing spirit and loved animals. He will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Adams County Cancer Center and the Adams County SPCA would be appreciated.
The family will receive friends to honor Lee on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the Cortner Community Room, 5685 Fairfield Road, Fairfield, from 4 to 8 p.m. The Monahan Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
