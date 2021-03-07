Barry J. Argento, 89, of Orrtanna, died Friday morning, March 5, 2021 at his home.
Born Feb. 14, 1932 in Worcester, Mass., he was the son of the late Nicholas and Gertrude (Barry) Argento. He was the husband of the late Marjorie C. (Osborne) Argento who died Feb. 19, 2015.
Mr. Argento earned his undergraduate degree from Fordham University in New York and his Master’s degree from Clark University in Worcester. He was heavily involved in the Job Corp Program for the impoverished during the Johnson administration and worked under Sgt. Shriver.
Barry is survived by his six children: Katherine Reid, Claire Roderique, David Argento, Michael Argento, Nicholas Argento, Andrew Argento; 10 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. He was the last surviving sibling of his family, being preceded in death by four siblings.
Services, will be held at a later date, determined by the family, as things get safer during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements and online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.