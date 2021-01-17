Grace R. (Nickey) Ruppert, 83, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Gardens at Gettysburg. She was the wife of the late Ray E. Ruppert, who died July 24, 2005
Grace was born Sept. 17, 1937, in New Oxford, the daughter of the late Byron L. and Emma G. (Luckenbaugh) Nickey.
Grace was a member of St. John’s U.C.C. in New Chester, where she was organist for more than 50 years, a former 4-H leader and a dairy farmer.
Grace is survived by two sons, Harold E. Ruppert of East Berlin, and Brian L. Ruppert of Abbottstown; a daughter, Sheri L. Tuckey and her husband Kevin of Biglerville; five grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. She was predeceased by two brothers, John Nickey and Charles Marquet.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St John’s U.C.C., 2243 Hunterstown-Hampton Rd, New Oxford, with her pastor, Rev. Douglas C. Hahn officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church of Wednesday from 10 AM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the church to further their music ministry. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.