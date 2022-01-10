Donald J. Smith, of Hanover, passed away at home surrounded by his family on January 7, 2022, at the age of 85.
He was the husband of Corrine E (Schuchart) Smith for 63 years; the father of Steven Smith and his wife Beth of Edgegrove, Lorraine Hallowell and her husband Scott of Hanover, Joanne Himes and her husband Michael of Hanover, Mary Ann Ryan and her husband Rusty of Fairfield, and the late Danny Smith. He was the son of the late Mark S. Smith Sr. and Anna (Keagy) Smith. He is survived by his sisters, Sr. Mary Mark, SSC, Mary Ann Roberts, Linda Mummert, and Jeanne Smith; and his brother Larry Smith. He was predeceased by Msgr. Thomas Smith, Mark Smith Jr., Dolores Byron, Frances Donnelly Sr., Thomasine Smith, SSC, Kathleen Smith, and Rosie Jarbeck. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He retired from Stanley Black & Decker as a logistics/export manager in 1998. After he retired from his professional career, he concentrated on his love of farming. He was proud of his family heritage and the knowledge and experience he could pass on to the next generation.
With all Don’s interests, he would consider his greatest accomplishment to be his family. He was a member of Sacred Heart Basilica. Throughout his lifetime he was a Eucharistic minister and held many positions on financial committees and school boards. He had proudly served his country in the Army.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing in celebration of Don’s life on Wednesday, January 12, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a prayer service at 8 p.m. and on Thursday, January 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Basilica, 30 Basilica Drive, Hanover, with burial at Conewago Chapel Basilica Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard. The family is requesting a mask protocol while at the funeral home and church.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Don’s memory to the Sacred Heart Basilica Restoration Fund, 30 Basilica Drive, Hanover, PA 17331 would be appreciated.
Please share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com.
