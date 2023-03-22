Kenneth William Miller Sr., age 86, of Gettysburg, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at his residence. He was born September 11, 1936, in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, to the late Herbert C. and Mabel (Hunter) Miller.
Kenneth graduated in the Class of 1955 from Biglerville High School. He was employed as an automotive mechanic all of his working life having worked for Adams County Motors, Leroy Angell Concrete and Construction, Davidson Ford and Gene Latta Ford.
Surviving are his daughter and son, Trudy K. McDannell and her husband David W. of Gettysburg, and Kenneth William Miller Jr. and his companion Barb Pitzer of Aspers; special friend, Ethel Angell of Littlestown; his granddaughter, Lori Ann Miller; and his great-grandson, Kenneth Jason Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Everett Miller, Harold Miller and Herbert Miller Jr.; and two sisters, Ellen Miller and Evelyn Billman.
Professional Services have been entrusted to the Dugan Funeral Home Inc., Bendersville. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.