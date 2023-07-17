Glenn M. Bentzel, 87, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully at home, Sunday, July 16, 2023, with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of Shirley L. (Lehigh) Bentzel, his wife of 66 years. Glenn was born July 8, 1936, in Hanover, the son of the late Ray D. Bentzel and Esther G. (Angel), and stepson of the late Mark D. Stock.
Glenn graduated from New Oxford High School in 1954, where he was a member of the band and FFA. He was a life-long farmer, raising beef and chickens. He received various awards including the Keystone Award, the highest honor a youth can get in the FFA, and Grower of the Year for raising poultry. Glenn also had a very successful lime spreading business for over 35 years and worked part-time when able for Feiser Funeral Home for over 60 years.
Glenn was a life-long member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Oxford, where he served as council president and treasurer. Glenn was also a member of the Hunterstown Ruritan Club, Hebron Masonic Lodge #465, New Oxford, Gettysburg Region AACA, Chrysler 300 Club, several area tractor/engine clubs and served on the board of Agway for many years. Glenn loved farming and working with his hands and could do anything, fix anything or make anything. He built and ran his own sawmill, and collected and restored several antique cars and many antique tractors and engines.
In addition to his wife Shirley, Glenn is survived by three daughters, Karen Hilbert and her husband Dan of Gettysburg, Lori Dixon and her husband Pat of Gettysburg, and Melissa (Missy) Heintzelman and her husband Ray of Biglerville; four grandchildren, Rebecca Beamer, Darren Dixon and his wife Colleen, Amy Rhea, and Justin Horan and his wife Emma; four great-grandchildren, Cody Beamer, Douglas Beamer, Lila Dixon, and Marshall Horan; a niece; and several nephews. He was predeceased by a stillborn daughter, Diane M. Bentzel; and a sister, Doris Rickrode.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford with Rev. Mike Seifried and Rev. Cindy Chambers officiating. Burial will be in New Oxford Cemetery. Viewings will be held on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home, and on Friday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 Lincoln Way East, New Oxford, PA 17350. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.