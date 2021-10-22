Oscar Olvera, 31, of Biglerville, was called by God back home to his eternal resting place on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, freeing him of his pain as he bravely confronted and fought cancer. He passed away peacefully at home with family present.
Born March 24, 1990, in Gettysburg, he was the son of Emiliano Olvera and Ana Cruz Briceno, of Biglerville.
He graduated from Gettysburg Area High School in 2008, enlisting in the U.S. Army shortly after.
Oscar joined and served in the U.S. Army in 2009 to 2012 and completed basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia on December 17, 2009. In 2010 to 2011, he fought alongside many brave selfless men of the Ghost Company, 3D Squadron, 2D Stryker Cavalry Regiment, serving during Operation Enduring Freedom 10-11 in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan.
He was recognized with awards, honors, and certifications throughout his career. He was awarded the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War On Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, The NATO Medal, and The Combat Infantryman Badge.
After completing his deployment, he earned the rank of specialist in Vilseck, Germany, and served until his active duty ended. After touring overseas, Oscar joined the Pennsylvania National Guard serving for the 108th Field Artillery from 2013 to 2018 in Carlisle, Pa. While serving in the National Guard he was also enrolled at the Shippensburg University majoring in physics. He worked previously for Pella, The Pub & Restaurant, and The Gettysburg Hotel.
He was passionate about the HunterSeven Foundation a nonprofit advocacy group for military members and their families dedicated to helping veterans exposed to environmental toxins leading to illnesses. He believed his exposure to toxic chemicals during the war may have been the cause of his cancer.
Oscar will also be remembered for his sense of humor, his jokes, numerous nicknames (The Grouch), and encouraging spirit. He enjoyed writing, reading his books, Jimi Hendrix and his guitar. He will be missed greatly. The transition from war to civilian life was not an easy one and Oscar was blessed to have known many wonderful people who really cared for him and supported him. Thank you to all individuals who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend all and who fought alongside him. The developed brotherhood that was created between him and his fellow comrades is unbreakable and everlasting.
In addition to his parents, Oscar is survived by his sister, Diana Olvera and her husband Luis F. Avilez Zuniga and his nieces, Valentina and Vida; his brother, Johnny Olvera and his wife Stephanie, and nephew Issac Olvera; his brother Rick Olvera and wife Jaime and nephew Andrew and niece Isabella of Littlestown; as well as his extended family in Mexico. He will miss his dog Laura greatly. He was preceded in death by his brother, Eric Olvera, who died in 2012; and his beloved dogs, Spot and Rocky.
Visitation for Oscar will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
"He fought a good fight, he kept the faith, Heaven gained another Ghostrider!"
